Change in train timings in due to maintenance works: Check details

CHENNAI: Chennai electric train services have been altered due to maintenance work. A press release issued by the Southern Railway said:-
Electric train services operated from Chennai Central to Pattabiram, Pattabiram Military, Avadi, Gummidipoondi, and Sullurpeta have been changed as follows from today (Saturday) to the 25th.
* Trains operating between Moore Market and Pattabiram Military at 10.35 p.m. and electric train operating between Pattabiram Military and Avadi at 11.55 p.m. would be completely cancelled.
*Electric train between Pattabiram Military - Chennai Central at 10.45 pm between Avadi-Central and the electric train between Central-Avadi at 11.30 pm between Central-Vyasarpadi would be partially cancelled.
* The Gummidipoondi-Central electric train operated at 4.50 am between Basin Bridge and Central, and the Central-Gumidipoondi electric train at 6.25 am between Central and Basin Bridge is partially cancelled.
* Electric train is operated between Sulurpeta and Central at 5 am. Basin Bridge - Central, Electric train between Central and Sulurpeta at 7.30 am, Central - Basin Bridge at 9.45 am, and between Sulurpeta and Central at 9.45 pm Korukuppet are partially cancelled.
* The Chennai Central-Tiruvallur electric train will be operated at 11.15 pm and will be operated from Chennai Beach at 11 pm.
* The Central-Avadi electric train will be operated at 11.45 pm from Chennai Beach at 11.40 pm.
* The Central-Avadi electric train will be operated at 12.15 am from Chennai Beach at 12.20 am.
