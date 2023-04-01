City

Bike taxi drivers attacked by auto rickshaw drivers in Koyambedu

Bike taxi drivers have alleged that the auto drivers chased them from the spot and attacked them in an inebriated state.
Representative image
CHENNAI: A few days after bike taxi drivers in Bengaluru agitated over attacks on them perpetrated by auto rickshaw drivers, Chennai's Koyambedu witnessed a similar sight.

A few auto rickshaw drivers accosted the bike taxi drivers, hit them with stones and warned them from accepting rides.

One of the drivers alleged that the auto rickshaw drivers shouted at them for "pushing their business into loss" and attacked them in an inebriated state.

Bike taxi services are seen as a pocket-friendly mode of transportation among people in metropolitan cities like Chennai as they feel auto rickshaws are unnecessary for a single person to commute.

