324 rowdies arrested by Serious Crime Squad in Chennai in 1 year

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police’s Serious Crime Squad (SCS) has arrested 324 rowdy elements in the last one year.

Of these, 39 of them are A+ category rowdies, while 101 of them are A category rowdies. Apart from these, the SCS personnel have arrested 140 rowdies in the B & C categories and 280 history sheeters.

Police said that the SCS personnel keep a track of the movements of the rowdy elements and make arrests before they could make attacks and have thwarted several murder attempts.

Some of those arrested include associates of notorious gangsters like Kakka Thoppu Balaji, CD Mani among others, police said.

The details of these rowdies, including their associates are updated in their in-house app, TRACKD through which SCS personnel can keep track of their bail and other details, police said.