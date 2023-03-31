PhD student of IIT-Madras dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man from West Bengal, pursuing PhD at IIT-Madras allegedly died by suicide at his room in Velachery on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Kumar Jain. Police said that he was living in a rented accommodation in Velachery along with two others- Devkush (28) and Devaraj (28), also pursuing their PhD in IIT-M.

Police investigations revealed that they have been living in the rented accommodation at Brahmin street, Velachery for the past three months.

On Friday, the three of them left to the institute as usual.

However, Sachin returned home early. Around noon, he posted a status on his WhatsApp stating that he was not good enough and that he was sorry and also relayed the message to some of his friends, police investigations revealed.

When Devkush reached home, Sachin was found unconscious in the home after which he was moved to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Velachery Police registered a case and moved the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

Two weeks ago, a 20-year-old B.Tech student at IIT-Madras died by suicide in his hostel room within the campus. The deceased was identified as V Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai from Andhra Pradesh. Police said that he was a third year student, pursuing B.Tech Electrical Engineering and was staying at Alaknanda hostel in IIT campus.

A month ago, a MS Research Scholar from Maharashtra, Stephen Sunny killed himself in his room on February 14, while another student was admitted in the hospital in critical condition after attempting suicide.