I feel sad: Soori on tribals being denied entry to watch film

The theatre claimed that the family had come to watch a movie which was censored U/A by the authorities and as per the law, children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch the movie.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Viduthalai - Part 1', helmed by known Indian director Vetrimaran, the film marked Soori's debut as a lead actor after 25 years in the Tamil film industry.

Talking about his debut as the lead actor, Soori said, "I am sure that the film Viduthalai, in which I am the hero, will make all the people happy. I will continue to play not only the Hero but also all the stories."

Soori's fans were also seen celebrating the actor's debut as the lead actor outside the theatre premises and also offered milk and put garlands over the actor's poster.

The film also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles.