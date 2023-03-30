Woman murdered in Manimangalam; husband, mother-in-law held

CHENNAI: Manimangalam police arrested a man and his mother for allegedly beating his wife to death and later staging a drama saying that she had died by suicide.

The incident happened on March 27.

Police arrested R Gokul Kannan, a private firm employee and his mother R Rajeswari in connection with the murder of Lokapriya.

Police noted that the Lokapriya got married to Gokul in June last year and she was harassed by him and his mother since then.

The suspects allegedly after killing the woman hanged her body in the fan to make it look like a suicide.

Police during questioning became suspicious and a detailed grilling led to Gokul confessing that he and his mother killed Lokapriya.

Both were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.