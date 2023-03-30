Tribal teen alerts cops about kin’s plan to ‘sell’ her for Rs 1.5L

CHENNAI: Shocked that her kin were “selling” her to a man from Andhra Pradesh for Rs 1.5 lakh, a 16-year-old girl from a tribal community in Padappai alerted the police control room and got herself rescued, on Wednesday.

The teenager from Karasangal in Padappai had dropped out after Class 7, allegedly after her parents stopped her schooling. Recently, the parents and relatives allegedly tried to sell her to a person from Andhra on the pretext of marriage for Rs 1.5 lakh.

When she came to know about it, the girl contacted the police control room and alerted them about the matter. The police in turn informed the Child Helpline. Soon, a team from Child Helpline and officials from Manimangalam police station went to her house and rescued the girl from her parents.

At the police station, she told the officials that she was not interested in getting married; instead, she said she wanted to continue her studies.

The officials from the District Child Welfare Committee got a statement from the girl before sending her to the government home in Kancheepuram. The Manimangalam police have registered a case and are questioning her parents and relatives.