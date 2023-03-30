Man held for cutting pregnant cow’s legs in Ayapakkam

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man has been arrested for cutting the legs of a pregnant cow that gazed at plants in his house at Ayapakkam. The animal has been rescued and is being treated at Madras Veterinary hospital for more than 10 days but is unable to walk despite intensified treatments.

On March 14th, the three-year-old cow that is 8 months pregnant, gazed at the banana plant in the neighbourhood. The man, who was enraged after seeing this cut the cow’s legs. “We were informed by the residents, and immediately rushed the cow to the Madras Veterinary hospital, and treatment was given. When the complaint was filed against the person, he agreed to give a compensation amount of Rs 2,000. But we neglected the offer and urged the police to take appropriate action against him,” said S Damodharan, the previous owner of the cow.

As the animal’s condition was critical, the owners contacted an animal rights activist for help. And the activist changed the compensation to Rs 10,000, and the cow is under treatment at the veterinary hospital.

R Matilda, an animal activist said, “When the owners contacted me for help, they discharged the cow from the hospital, and they kept the animal in a messy place that had further infected the injuries of the cow. Again, we admitted the cow, and she is in critical condition unable to get up and walk. Also, she is expected to deliver in another 15 days.”

A senior official at Thirumullaivoyal police station stated that the complainer mentioned not to arrest the man due to the age factor, but urged to take steps. So, we have filed FIR and arrested him on Wednesday.”

It was noted that the senior citizen used to feed the animal every day.