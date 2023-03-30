Man attacked, robbed on Anna Salai by 3-member gang

CHENNAI: Three drunk men allegedly attacked and robbed a pedestrian near Anna Theatre on Anna Salai and escaped with Rs 2,000 on Wednesday night. The attackers had slashed the victim's neck with a blade to rob him. Police identified the victim as D Kumar, a welder.

Kumar was taken to the Royapettah GH where he was administered 8 stitches by a medical team. Police are now hunting for the three, including a known criminal named Saravanan.

Police said that Kumar was in intoxicated condition and while he was walking on Anna Salai around 9.45 pm three men approached him and asked for Rs 10. He refused to entertain their demand and walked to a biryani shop nearby to buy a parcel. He was then getting ready with Rs 2,000 to pay the shop owner. The gang noticed it and approached him again. The three confronted him. One of them took a blade he kept in his mouth and slashed Kumar's neck with the blade.

The gang snatched the money from him and escaped. Kumar was taken to Royapettah GH for treatment.

Based on his input police are now looking for the suspects who carried out the robbery on Anna Salai.