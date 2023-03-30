Jaya is my sister, need share in properties: Mysuru man moves HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday accepted a petition filed by an 83-year-old man from Mysuru, Karnataka claiming to be J Jayalalithaa's brother and seeking a share in her properties.

Earlier, the Madras High Court declared Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepak and J Deepa as her legal heirs.

Subsequently, about two years later, an 83-year-old man from Mysuru, Karnataka NG Vasudevan claiming to be J Jayalalithaa's brother, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order should be issued to Deepa and Deepak to give 50 per cent share from Jayalalithaa's property.

"Jayalalithaa was my father's second wife's daughter," he also claimed in the petition.

Accordingly, the High Court campus heard the admissibility of the csse, which was filed late and issued notices to J Deepak and J Deepa to reply over this petition.

However, as both did not file a reply, the court accepted the petition filed by VG Vasudevan seeking a share in her property.

This will be listed soon and come for a hearing shortly.