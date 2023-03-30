In fresh rounds of transfers, Kolathur gets new DC

CHENNAI: In a fresh round of promotions and transfers among police officers, the State Home Department on Thursday promoted 14 additional superintendents of police as SP.
In the reshuffle the department posted S Sakthivel, DC, intelligence, II, Chennai as the new DC of Kolathur police district.
M Ramamurthy, deputy commissioner, admin, Chennai city has been asked to take charge as DC intelligence II.
M Chandrasekaran, commandant, TSP battalion, Sevoor, Vellore has been shifted and posted as SP, marine enforcement wing.
P Annamalai, additional SP, been promoted as SP and asked to take charge as SP, NIB CID, Chennai whil ADSP, A Mohan Nawas, cybercrime, The Nilgiris has been promoted and posted as DC, cybercrime cell, Chennai city.
V Ponramu, ADSP, cybercrime, Chengalpattu has been promoted and posted as SP, railways, Chennai.
S Chandramouli, ADSP, cybercrime, Namakkal will assume the office of SP, training college, Chennai after he has been promoted.
P Ravisekaran, ADSP, cybercrime, Ariyalur will be new AIG, at police headquarters after promotion while K Meena, DC CCB II, Chennai, who was earlier transferred and posted as AIG, HQ, has been asked to stay back in Chennai city CCB.
