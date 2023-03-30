His epitaph to read: Eternal loyalist of ‘Gopalapuram’

CHENNAI: Leader of the House and WRO Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday used the floor of the Assembly to air his wish to be known as the ‘loyalist of Gopalapuram’ (residence of former CM Karunanidhi) even after his death.

The senior most legislator of the Assembly turned emotional while demanding grants for the department. He made an appeal that ‘loyal to Gopalapuram’ must be written on his grave, Cue song: Yarukkaga Ithu Yarukkaga from the cult classic, Vasantha Maaligai.

Speaker M Appavu intervened and said that Duraimurugan would live for a hundred years with all their blessings. “Certainly,” said the senior minister without missing a beat to many chuckles from the treasury bench and the opposition bench. He recalled an anecdote from his association with Kalaignar: “He always wanted to be presentable. Until we’re reduced to ashes, we should look good,” said Duraimurugan, who is his 80s. “Recently, during the Governor’s tea party, our CM told the Governor that I had been with his father for 57 years. An amused Governor enquired about my age.” However, he did not stop there.

He added that his service began with the DMK patriarch and continued with his son (Stalin). He surprised everyone when he claimed that he’d even serve Udhayanidhi’s son (Inbanithi), who was recently inducted in the cabinet.

Suffice to say that his critics wasted no time in playing it up to feed their ecosystem.