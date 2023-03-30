Four held for abducting ‘kuruvi’ on theft suspicion

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested four people, including a businessman, for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man for gold jewels and other items worth over Rs 2 crore he had lost.

The victim, Rassol Kani (56), was working in a private company in the city. He also worked as a ‘kuruvi,’ (courier) for a businessman and used to bring gold and gadgets from several countries.

The Tondiarpet resident had reached Trichy from Dubai on February 26 with 2 kg gold, laptops, and expensive mobile phones and was robbed by a gang near Maduranthakam when he was travelling to the city in a car.

A gang of men allegedly waylaid the vehicle, attacked Kani and escaped with all the valuables.

While the Madurantakam police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects, Kani informed his boss Abdul Salam in Kodungaiyur about the incident

Abdul Salam refused to believe his story and kidnapped him from Chennai and put him in a lodge in Mahabalipuram and tortured him demanding the valuables.

He was later admitted to the hospital and returned home on March 13. Based on a complaint from Kani, the North Beach police registered a case and arrested Abdul Salam, Abdul Rahman, 36, Abdul Wadood, 40 and Abdul Kuthoos, 40.