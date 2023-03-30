Four arrested for conducting "auto race" in Vandalur-Minjur ORR

CHENNAI: Four auto rickshaw drivers are arrested by City police for racing and causing hindrance to motorists.

In a bizarre incident, auto drivers held a race on the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road. In videos going viral on social media, the drivers were seen riding dangerously.

The cops got hold of four drivers using the CCTV footage, while others related to this are on the loose.

Their vehicles were also seized by the cops. Further investigations are underway.