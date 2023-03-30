Entire Chennai Metropolitan Area to get Metro Water services

CHENNAI: All the local bodies in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) will get a better water supply and sewerage system as state municipal administration and water supply minister KN Nehru made an announcement to extend the operational area of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) to the entire CMA.

In his announcement, Nehru said that a study will be conducted to extend the services of Metro Water beyond Greater Chennai Corporation. "Feasibility study will be conducted to increase infrastructure, manpower, revenue and water sources," Nehru announced in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Presently, Metro Water operates within Chennai Corporation limits with 15 area offices and 200 depot offices. However, the water manager supplies drinking water to nearby local bodies through bulk supply using lorries.

Moreover, works will be taken up at Rs 57 crore to provide water supply to areas along Rajiv Gandhi Road (OMR), MGR Nagar Main Road, Taramani Link Road and 200-Feet Road in Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones of Chennai Corporation.

Nehru also announced that Rs. 50 crore will be spent to prevent sewage entering the Cooum River in 23 locations. The project will be carried out under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

Since the Chennai Corporation took control of 139 schools in extended zones, the government has decided to carry out renovation of Chennai Corporation schools at Rs 50 Crore under Singara Chennai 2.0. During the last two years, funds were allocated to renovate 39 schools.

Eco-park in Perungudi:

Minister Nehru also announced the formation of an eco-park in Perungudi dumpyard in line with Tholkappiyar Poonga at Rs. 50 Crore. "Biomining is being carried out on 225 acres of Perungudi dumpyard to remove legacy waste and reclaim land. The park will come up on a reclaimed portion of the land," he added.

Also, the government will restore Tholkappiyar Poonga at Rs 42.45 crore under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. Puliyur Canal in Kodambakkam will be restored at Rs 14.18 crore to increase carrying capacity of the canal during monsoon.