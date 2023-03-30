East Coast Road toll gate charge hike from April 1

CHENNAI: East Coast Road toll gate charges will be increased from the 1st of April. The toll hike will be applicable at the Uthandi toll booth on the East Coast Road from Chennai to Mamallapuram, and at the Kovalam toll booth at the junction with the East Coast Road from Tirupporur and Kelambakkam areas.

Car, jeep, van, and 3-wheelers between Akkarai to Mamallapuram would cost Rs 47 for a one-way trip, Rs 70 for returning within a day, Rs 128 for multiple trips in a day, and a monthly fare of Rs. 2,721; For light commercial vehicles, rides in mini vans would cost Rs 75 for a one-way trip and Rs 113 for a one-day return trip.

Buses and two-wheeler goods vehicles would be charged Rs 157 for a one-way journey and Rs 236 for return within a day. Three-wheeler commercial vehicles would cost Rs 172 for one trip and Rs 258 for the same-day return. 4-wheeler and 6-wheeler freight vehicles charge Rs. 247 for a one-way journey and Rs. 370 for a return on the same day. Vehicles carrying construction goods (7 and extra wheelers) will be charged Rs 301 for a single journey and Rs 451 for a same-day round trip.

A monthly fee of Rs 240 is charged for local cars to cross a toll booth. The monthly fee for school buses is Rs 1900.