Drug traffickers found guilty, sentenced 10 years RI

CHENNAI: An Additional special court for exclusive trial cases under, Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, sentenced three accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each for trying to trafficking Methamphetamine.

Justice J Juliet Pushpa of I Additional Special Judge Chennai on Thursday passed the order after hearing the case filed by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai Zonal Unit.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Chakravarthy who appeared for the complainant argued that, being an offender of a crime which affects the society, the accused deserves maximum punishment but the accused denied the submission and pleaded not guilty.

According to complainant, accused Mohammed Farith and Ziaul Haque from seven wells collected 500 grams of Methamphetamine, a psychotic substance, in a concealed carton box delivered, it to an auto driver Sivakumar from Triplicane in a plan to send the parcel to foreign country, on March 8 2019.

NCB officials got a tip off about the plan and mounted surveillance on the spot, after Mohammed Farith and Ziaul Haque both delivered the parcel NCB officials caught them filed cases under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and sent them to judicial custody. After the submissions the Justice Juliet Pushpa found the accused guilty under U/s. 8 (c) r/w 22 (c) of the NDPS Act and sentenced them 10 years rigorous imprisonment, fined Rs 1 lakh for each, the punishment would further extend for six months if they failed to pay the fine.

The period of detention already undergone by accused Mohammed Farith and Ziaul Haque during the course of investigation and trial shall be set off against the sentence of imprisonment imposed upon them, the judge ordered.