Culvert construction: Traffic diversion on EVR Salai

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate the Highway department in construction of culvert work at EVR Salai, in-front of Sudha Hotel (Incoming traffic) between Nair Bridge & Dasaprakash Junction, some modifications are made in the existing traffic Pattern.

The arrangements made will come to force with effect from 1 April 3 (Saturday) 10 pm to 3 April (Monday), 5 am.

Vehicles coming from Koyambedu on EVR Salai will not be allowed to go straight to Dasaprakash Junction (Incoming Traffic) towards Nair Bridge Junction.

Those vehicles will be diverted at Dasaprakash Junction towards Raja Annamalai Salai (left turn), Alagappa Road junction (right turn), Alagappa Road again (Right turn), Dr Nair Bridge, EVR Salai to reach their destination.

There is no diversion for vehicles coming from Nair Bridge Junction (Outgoing Traffic) towards Dasaprakash Junction.