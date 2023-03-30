Bomb scare in Chennai airport due to an abandoned bag

CHENNAI: A false alarm put the Chennai airport in a temporary limbo as an abandoned bag, misconstrued to be loaded with explosives, caused panic.

A black bag without any claimant was in the airport trolley at the entrance. Looking at it in the CCTV footage, the Central Industrial Secrurity Force (CISF) officials rushed to the spot and cleared the area off public.

Subsequently, a bomb squad with sniffer dog Veera examined the bag and found it to be empty. The bomb scare threw Chennai airport out of gear briefly.