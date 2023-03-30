BJP worker seeks police action against FB post on PM Modi, Shah

Chennai: A BJP worker filed a complaint against a man for posting defamatory messages about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the complaint by Nishanth (34) of Old Washermenpet, he had seen an FB post allegedly created by one Ramjesh alias Ramakrishnan, in which he had created morphed images of two politicians in a defamatory and insulting manner. Nishanth wanted the police to track down the person who created the morphed image of the leaders and bring them to justice. He also said that the post not only insults the leaders but also the country and requested the police to take proper action against creators of such posts on social media.