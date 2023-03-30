18-year-old BTech student dies by suicide in Sriperumbudur

Chennai: An 18-year-old college student died by suicide in her hostel room in Sriperumbudur on Thursday. The deceased, Swetha of Vellore, was a BTech first-year student at a private college in Sriperumbudur and was staying in the college hostel. On Wednesday night, Swetha attempted suicide her life inside the hostel room. She was rushed to a private college hospital in Thandalam in an unconscious stage. Police said she died without responding to treatments on Thursday morning. The Sriperumbudur police recovered a suicide note from her room in which Swetha mentioned that she was facing difficulty with her studies and had many arrears.