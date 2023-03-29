SRMIST celebrates its 18th annual day

CHENNAI: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vadapalani, celebrated its 18th annual day on Tuesday. The chief guest of the event, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Chennai, Kapil Kumar C Saratkar said constant hard work and regularly updating knowledge are the keys to success. for tasting success in life. “You have to stay in touch with the latest happening in your field,” he said.

He said deviating from hard work can push someone push backwards. He said one should take of self even if they are busy. “One can take time for exercising, keeping fit daily. Never fall into the trap of giving excuses that there is no time for giving care to ourselves amidst the busy schedules,” said Kapil Kumar.

Students, who excelled in their studies were awarded in the function. Arasakumaran K of Mechanical Engineering was among those to receive awards. Professor Dr S Ramachandran, Director (academics), SRM Group, and Professor C V Jayakumar, Dean, College of Engineering and Technology were present.