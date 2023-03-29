Sewage machines won't be functional on Mar 31, Apr 1: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is to carry out the maintenance work in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant and the pumping stations won’t be functional for two days.
Residents of zone 4 to 9 are requested to contact the zonal officers in case of sewage stagnation in the locality.
A release from the CMWSSB noted that the maintenance work will be carried out in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant from March 31, 6 am to April 1, 6 am.
So, the Purasaiwalkam pumping station located in zone 8 (Anna Nagar) will not be operated on Friday and Saturday.
If the residents of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones witness drainage water stagnation on the road, they shall contact the concerned officials.
The stagnated drainage water would be pumped out through sewage-sucking machines in the areas.
People can contact area engineers – Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) , Royapuram zone , Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone , zone 7 Ambattur , Anna Nagar zone , and Teynampet zone officer .
The metro water board has also issued the assistant area engineers numbers of the six zones. Residents of zone 4,5 and 6 can contact , , and respectively. Those who stay in Ambattur zone , Anna Nagar zone , and areas under Teynampet zone can get in touch with the official . Also, people can reach out to the complaint cell in the head office located in Chintadripet.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android