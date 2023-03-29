Sewage machines won't be functional on Mar 31, Apr 1: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is to carry out the maintenance work in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant and the pumping stations won’t be functional for two days.

Residents of zone 4 to 9 are requested to contact the zonal officers in case of sewage stagnation in the locality.

A release from the CMWSSB noted that the maintenance work will be carried out in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant from March 31, 6 am to April 1, 6 am.

So, the Purasaiwalkam pumping station located in zone 8 (Anna Nagar) will not be operated on Friday and Saturday.

If the residents of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones witness drainage water stagnation on the road, they shall contact the concerned officials.

The stagnated drainage water would be pumped out through sewage-sucking machines in the areas.

People can contact area engineers – Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) 8144930904 , Royapuram zone 8144930905 , Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone 8144930906 , zone 7 Ambattur 8144930907 , Anna Nagar zone 8144930908 , and Teynampet zone officer 8144930909 .