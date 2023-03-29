City

Sewage machines won't be functional on Mar 31, Apr 1: CMWSSB

A release from the CMWSSB noted that the maintenance work will be carried out in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant from March 31, 6 am to April 1, 6 am.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is to carry out the maintenance work in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant and the pumping stations won’t be functional for two days.

Residents of zone 4 to 9 are requested to contact the zonal officers in case of sewage stagnation in the locality.

So, the Purasaiwalkam pumping station located in zone 8 (Anna Nagar) will not be operated on Friday and Saturday.

If the residents of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones witness drainage water stagnation on the road, they shall contact the concerned officials.

The stagnated drainage water would be pumped out through sewage-sucking machines in the areas.

People can contact area engineers – Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) 8144930904, Royapuram zone 8144930905, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone 8144930906, zone 7 Ambattur 8144930907, Anna Nagar zone 8144930908, and Teynampet zone officer 8144930909.

The metro water board has also issued the assistant area engineers numbers of the six zones. Residents of zone 4,5 and 6 can contact 8144930254, 8144930255, and 8144930256 respectively. Those who stay in Ambattur zone 8144930257, Anna Nagar zone 8144930258, and areas under Teynampet zone can get in touch with the official 8144930259. Also, people can reach out to the complaint cell in the head office located in Chintadripet.

