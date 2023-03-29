Rs 20 cr worth measures to prevent flooding in Chennai: WRD

CHENNAI: The State Water Resources Department (WRD) on Wednesday proposed a slew of measures to overcome flood in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and adjoining districts, including pre-monsoon (Northeast) maintenance works in the city waterways at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, State Irrigation/WRD minister Duraimurugan said that maintenance works would be undertaken in waterways at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore to prevent flooding during North East monsoon season in GCC and adjoining Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore districts.

Under the scheme, vegetation and waste would be removed and flood mitigation works undertaken in Otteri Nalla and canals in Arumbakkam, Virugambakkam, Adambakkam and Buckingham Canal in Narayanapuram. Removal of sand deposits in Cooum and estuaries in Ennore, Palaverkadu, Muttukadu and Adyar would also be carried out, while similar works would be taken up in waterways in the four aforesaid adjoining districts.

Announcing six permanent flood mitigation works at an estimated cost of Rs 88 crore to prevent flood damage in Porur, Kerakambakkam, Kolappakkam and Manappakkam which form a part of Adyar surplus drainage sub basin in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.

The works include widening of Kolappakkam Canal II at Manappakkam village in Alandur at Rs 9 crore and widening, desilting and construction of retention walls for Kolappakkam canal I in Kolappakkam in Kundrathur block at Rs 24 crore.

Rs 44 crore to augment Retteri storage, increase City's drinking water capacity.

Duraimurugan also announced a Rs 44 crore project to augment the storage capacity of Retteri Lake by an additional 30mcft from its existing capacity of 32mcft (million cubic feet). The minister proposed to deepen, install water regulators and develop the lake in Kosasthalaiyar drainage sub basin to 62tmcft to address the drinking water needs of Greater Chennai Corporation.