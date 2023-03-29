Permit Ram Navami procession in alternate route: HC tells Chennai Police

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Bharat Hindu Munnani to conduct the Ram Navami procession via alternate route.

Prabhu, a trustee of Bharat Hindu Munnani, had filed a petition at the Madras High Court seeking an order to the city police permitting the Ram Navami procession in Chennai city on March 30.

The petitioner contended that the Bharat Hindu Munnani has been conducting a procession with a portrait of Lord Ram on his birthday (Ram Navami) since 2015.

"The Bharat Hindu Munnani filed a petition before the Greater Chennai Police seeking a permission for a Ram Navami procession from George Town Coral Merchant street to Perambur Pattalam on March 30. Only 50 people will participate and will be conducted in a peaceful manner and there is no possibility of any law and order problem. The court should pass an order to the city police to permit the procession," said the petitioner.

When this plea came up for hearing before Justice G Chandrasekharan, Counsel Santhosh who appeared for the Greater Chennai Police contended that it was not true that the police had permitted the procession in 2015-2016 and the permission was denied as there is a high possibility of traffic congestion as it is an area where there is a lot of movement of public and vehicles. There is a possibility of jeopardising religious harmony due to the large number of people of other religions living there.

Responding to this, the petitioner argued that the petition was filed in February to the city police seeking permission for the procession and while the Ram Navami is to be celebrated on Thursday, the order was denied.

Hearing the arguments, the judge closed the case by directing the Bharat Hindu Munnani to submit a fresh petition before the city police to take the procession through an alternative route and the police should consider this and take a decision.