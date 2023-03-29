Need transformer to check voltage issue, not pole: Medavakam residents

CHENNAI: Despite repeated requests for a transformer to support low voltage, the Medavakkam residents, including the ward councillor, are only left with disappointment. They allege that the action taken by the department is more of an eyewash.

After over 18 months of petitioning both the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) officials and State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji for a transformer in the area, the officials have raised an electric pole three weeks back. However, the residents speaking to DT Next allege that the electric pole will not suffice to address the low voltage issue. And instead urged for a transformer to be fixed soon.

Speaking to DT Next, Ward 6 Councillor Bhuvaneshwari Magesh, also a resident of Mandaveli street pointed out that Medavakkam residents have been facing the low voltage issue for four years, but with increase in households in the area, the problem has become severe. “We complained and petitioned the TNEB officials and the minister for one-and-a-half-years. After which, about three weeks back, they raised a 100 volts electric pole. But, the pole will not address the issue, we require a transformer in the area as we have 4,000 households living in the locality,” said Magesh.

Some of the areas affected by the low voltage are Arignar Anna Street, Anna Cross Street, Velvam Street, Vanniyar Street and Kamarajar Street.

“Due to low voltage, children preparing for board exams are facing difficulty. Also, it is difficult to get by due to summer, “added a resident at Anna street.

But, residents allege that TNEB officials take summer as an excuse and claim the voltage issue will be resolved after summer. Additionally, officials have been promising the residents that the cost estimate for the transformer is underway.

Officials could not be reached when contacted.