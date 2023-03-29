Makkalai Thedi Mayor to start from April 1: Chennai Corpn

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will implement Makkalai Thedi Mayor where petitions would be received from people from zonal offices every month beginning April 1.

Though the residents welcome the initiative, they stated that the Mayor should organise meetings combining at least three to four wards. They also suggested the Chennai Mayor should be active on social media to interact with the people, and resolve the issue.

"Each zone has 10-14 wards under its control and there could be many people who want to meet the Mayor. When such a huge gathering descends the regional offices each month, we would only hand over the petitions. There won't be any interaction with the Mayor. Instead, the civic body can organise a meeting combining at least three to four wards twice in a month, so we will get a chance to raise our grievances," said VS Jayaraman, a member of T Nagar Residents' Welfare Association.

He further added, "We have filed complaints to the WhatsApp numbers of Chennai Mayor and Deputy Mayor, but do not evoke any kind of response.

"Residents try to reach the city Corporation officials through various platforms and there has been no response from the department. The Mayor's decision to meet the public assumes interest and importance. Besides meeting the public, the Mayor should be active on social media platforms and also regularly check emails to engage with the public," noted a letter to the GCC from T Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Residents stated that the complaints that are raised during the council meeting held every month at the Ripon Building have been resolved within the stipulated time.

"As majority of the people are daily wagers, it would be difficult for us to wait for the Mayor in the zonal office. It would be helpful if there is a meeting held in wards so that they can interact with the officials and the issue will be resolved at the earliest, " said R Venkattaiya, a resident of Ernavoor.