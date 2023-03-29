HC orders stay on hearing in case against Dhanush, Aishwarya

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the hearing of a complaint filed against actor Dhanush and his estranged wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth in Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai for smoking scenes in 'Velai Illa Pattadhari' without statutory disclaimers.

The complaint, over violation of the cigarette and other tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 was filed at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai against actor Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Wunderbar Films by Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine's Deputy Director (research) for smoking scenes in 'Velai Illa Pattadhari' movie without statutory disclaimers.

Subsequently, actor Dhanush and Producer Aishwarya moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the hearing of the complaint against them in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet and urged the court to quash the complaint.

Counsel Vijayan Subramanian appearing for Dhanush contended that the case under section 190(1)(a) and 200 CrPC read with section 5 of the Act applied to ads by suppliers, manufacturers of tobacco products and requested the court to quash the case.

Hearing the arguments, Justice G Chandrasekharan of the Madras High Court has ordered a stay on the hearing of the complaint in Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai.