Cleaners on the prowl in Anna Salai

CHENNAI: Have they taken contracts for car cleaning at Anna Salai junctions? They hold the same kind of screen cleaning wiper. The soap water bottles are not different. Even their facial expressions are similar. And they wear torn clothes in a uniformed way.

They are the car cleaners you bump into on Anna Salai at Teynampet junction – a stone-throw away distance from Chief Minister’s residence.

Are they beggars in the guise of car cleaners? Nobody can tell for sure. But one can always indulge in speculation of-sorts – after all, there’s nothing haphazard about their operations. Everything seems organised and coordinated; it wouldn’t be wrong to assume guidance of a common leadership. Their looks and physical features may indicate their nativity but, you know, looks could be deceptive.

Unless you pre-empt their act of cleaning your vehicle with a firm no, they start spraying soap water onto your front windshield and start wiping the glass. After which you’d end up giving them a minimum of Rs 10 for her or his ‘service’. That is exactly what they seem to be aiming for.

Despite a strong presence of cops on a particular stretch in Anna Salai because of the presence of VVIP residences in the area, this group of cleaners continue to harass car drivers without any hindrance.

Has this traffic junction been taken on lease or contract by this group? Or was there any tender called for taking over important traffic junctions for this kind of harassment? Your guess is as good as mine!