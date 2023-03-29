Cheque fraud case: Chennai bizman arrested

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a businessman, a former partner of a major theatre complex in the city, in a cheque fraud case.

The arrest was based on a court case moved by film financier, S Mukundchand Bothra, who had given a loan of Rs 35 lakh to former MP R Anbarasu and his wife and Mani, the businessman in 2022. The money was reportedly used to buy land for the construction of an engineering college and was not returned. A cheque given to the financier bounced after which he moved the court.

In 2015, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation administrator former MP R Anbarasu, his wife, Mani, were sentenced to two years imprisonment in a case filed in the court, which was appealed in higher courts and was confirmed.

Since R Anbarasu died in 2019 and his wife too passed away, an order was issued to arrest Mani, who was a partner of a popular theatre complex theatre. A city court directed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk to initiate the arrest in the contempt of court case filed by cinema Bothra as the Kilpauk police did not take legal action despite ordering him to arrest and detain in judicial custody.

Subsequently, Kilpauk police arrested Mani and he was remanded in custody.