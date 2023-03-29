Body builder swoons in Avadi gym, dies a week later

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old bodybuilder who swooned at his gym while working out, a week ago, succumbed on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as A Sabari Muthu alias Akash, a resident of Nemilichery near Avadi.

Police sources said that Akash works out regularly at a gym at Nadukuthagai area. On March 22, Akash was working out in his gym, when he reportedly developed health complications and swooned. He was admitted to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed on Tuesday.

The death of a physically active man, who has won competitions in the district level and was preparing for statewide competitions has created a discussion on social media about lifestyle habits.

Only two days ago, a 21-year-old student of a private engineering college in Chennai outskirts, Sathya Sai Reddy of Andhra Pradesh swooned to death while he was dancing at a wedding reception at a hall in Koyambedu on Sunday night. He was a fourth year engineering student at a private university near Poonamallee and was staying near the college.