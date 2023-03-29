ATM theft attempt: Food delivery exec held

CHENNAI: Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old youth, a food delivery agent, for attempting to rob an ATM in K K Nagar the previous day. Police investigations revealed that he tried to rob cash from the machine to buy alcohol.

The arrested person, identified as Ashok of Thiruvannamalai, was resided at Nesapakkam, police said.

During the early hours of Tuesday, Ashok allegedly tried to break open a private bank’s ATM at Munuswami Salai. As the display of the machine broke, an alarm went off after which, an alert was sent to one of the bank’s control rooms in Hyderabad. The bank officials then informed the police about this after which a patrol team rushed to the scene. By the time they reached the scene, he had fled. The KK Nagar police registered a case based on a complaint from the bank’s manager and an investigation was started.

After analysing CCTV footage, police traced the accused and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded into custody.