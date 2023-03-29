21-year-old from Chennai held with drugs worth Rs 18 lakh

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a 21-year-old man for possession of Methaqualone drug and recovered 600 grams of the drug worth nearly Rs 18 lakh.

The arrested person was identified as D Surya (21) alias 'Vellai' Surya. The Fishing Harbour Police detained Surya based on a tip off during vehicle check and while checking his bag, they found the synthetic drug in his possession.

The drug, identifed as Methaqualone, has street value of approximately Rs 18 lakh, police said.

Police investigations revealed that Surya already has 12 cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.