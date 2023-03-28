Webinar to help students learn market strategies

Chennai: Hindustan Online - CODE will host a webinar on ‘My Marketing Success Stories’ today at 7:30 pm. The webinar will be hosted by Gautham Ramdas, Marketing Head for Communication Service Sector, Wipro.

Through the webinar session, Ramdas will take the students on a virtual tour of his marketing journey, the challenges, and the road to success in a competitive marketing environment. The webinar aims to highlight the success stories and achievements of specially designed marketing strategies. It will also focus on various activities to gain the target audience’s attention in an ever-changing consumer environment. The webinar is intended to take the students through various campaigns, tools, and techniques to understand the consumers and help them to understand the field with real-time case studies and examples. Ami Agarwal, at Hindustan University, said they aim to help students to be ready for the industry.