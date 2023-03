CHENNAI: SRIHER cruised to a nine-wicket win over Mar Gregorios in the final of the Thiruvallur DCA-Magna inter-college T20 knockout tournament. Batting first, Mar Gregorios was restricted to 138 for four. In reply SRIHER reached the target with eight balls to spare as batter Nihal Chinnadurai emerged the top-scorer with 82, while S Sriccharan remained not out on 45.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Mar Gregorios 138/4 in 20 overs (A Mohammad Zabiullah 61, V Ganesh Karthikeyan 51*) lost to SRIHER 139/1 in 18.4 overs (Nihal Chinnadurai 82, S Sriccharan 45*) Man of the Series: Nihal Chinnadurai (SRIHER) Best Batsman: UR Hari Kirthen (SRIHER) Best Bowler: M Mani Bharathi (SRIHER)