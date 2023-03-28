Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College celebrated 18th College Day

CHENNAI: Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women in T Nagar organised its 18th College Day on March 28 at the college premises. The chief guest was Shivapriya Sivaraman, senior director, Enterprise Data Platforms, PayPal. The event began with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and was followed by the welcome address and introduction of the chief guest. Audio visual film on the 2022-2023 academic year highlights was presented. The 16th volume of annual college magazine Shasuneon was released by the chief guest. Harish L Metha, associate secretary and S Rukmani, vice principal, felicitated the chief guest. Prizes were distributed to students and departments for various achievements. Staff members who had completed 5, 10 and 15 years of service at Shasun College were conferred with awards. For details, visit https://shasuncollege.edu.in/