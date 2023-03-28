Police custody for duo arrested in connection with Aarudhra scam

CHENNAI: The Finance court (TNPID) in Chennai on Tuesday allowed the state police (Economic Offences Wing) to take K Harish and J Malathy into custody for enquiry.

The Economic Offences Wing on March 24 arrested K Harish and J Malathy in connection with the Aarudhra gold scam and sent them to judicial custody.

Subsequently, the Economic Offences Wing moved the special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997 seeking a permission for ten-days police custody of the duo who was in judicial custody.

Hearing the petition, Justice G Karunanithi had allowed the police to take K Harish into custody for four days and J Malathy into custody for one day for a detailed enquiry.

K Harish was one of the directors in Aarudhra Gold Trading Pvt Ltd and J Malathy was an additional director with the firm.

Police said the company had collected money from more than one lakh depositors between September 2020 and May 2022, promising them exorbitant interest for their deposits.

Cheated, the depositors lodged a complaint following which the EOW registered a case.