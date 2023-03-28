Pigeon menace hits food court at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Irked by pigeon menace at a food court at Chennai airport, some passengers have taken it to Twitter with photographs and demanded the officials control them.
Air passengers have noticed pigeons on the tables of the food stalls, located in the departure terminal of the Chennai airport where they usually go and have food after completing check in and security check.
Most of the foreign passengers would use the stalls as they like Indian cuisine and would eat at the stalls before boarding the flight.
A photograph uploaded in Twitter by a passenger showed pigeons occupying the food stall table where the passengers used to sit and eat.
In the video, the birds are seen taking away all the unfinished foods from the table and making the area messy.
Passengers, especially foreigners, are afraid to use the food court since pigeons in the food area are dangerous as their blood and droppings are highly risky when mixed with food.
They are unhappy with the Chennai airport officials for not taking any steps to control the pigeons on the airport premises. After some the passengers posted the issue on social media and urged the officials to take action immediately, airport officials reacted saying that soon the birds will be controlled and nets will be placed in the airport premises and food stalls area to prevent them from entering in food court.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android