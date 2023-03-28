Pigeon menace hits food court at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Irked by pigeon menace at a food court at Chennai airport, some passengers have taken it to Twitter with photographs and demanded the officials control them.

Air passengers have noticed pigeons on the tables of the food stalls, located in the departure terminal of the Chennai airport where they usually go and have food after completing check in and security check.

Most of the foreign passengers would use the stalls as they like Indian cuisine and would eat at the stalls before boarding the flight.

A photograph uploaded in Twitter by a passenger showed pigeons occupying the food stall table where the passengers used to sit and eat.