More contractors to biomine waste piled up at Perungudi dumpyard

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation council on Tuesday adopoted a resolution to rope in more contractors to biomine the waste piled up at Perungudi dump yard. At present, biomining is carried out in six packages, and the work is progressing at a slower pace.

For the work of reclamation of legacy waste dumped at Perungudi, bio-mining process has been handed over to two private contractors.

Of which, the work carried out in phase one and two are going on in a slow pace. So far, only around 38 per cent of solid waste has been processed, the resolution read.

If the work progress at this pace, the project cannot be completed within the stipulated period, noted the resolution passed during the council meeting on Tuesday at the Ripon Building.

Now, the additional solid waste in these two packages will be handed over to the second contractor who handles the biomining process in package 3,4 and 5.

In the three packages, the overall quantity of 3.36 lakh cubic metres of solid waste is increased which is more than 23.80 per cent from the tender quantity of 14.14 lakh cubic metres.

The legacy waste is increased to 1.17 lakh cubic metres, 15.54 lakh cubic metres and 2.03 lakh cubic metres from the tender quantity in packages 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

At least 35 lakh cubic meters of waste dumped over 30 years in the Perungudi dump yard of the Chennai Corporation has been divided into six packages for bio-mining, recycling, and processing of the solid waste dumped in an area of about 250 acres.

The bio-mining work started on October 12, 2022, at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. The contract tenure of the project is three years, and the work is expected to be completed by March 2024.