A weekend of sun, paws, and love

CHENNAI: iAdopt, a foster-based pet adoption and rescue organisation based in Chennai, organised a pet adoption drive at the Kalakshetra grounds on March 25 & 26. The event, “Sun, sand & paws” is their fundraiser and adoption drive for rescued cats and dogs.

“It is the purrfect chance to make a difference in the lives of animals and find your forever furry companion,” says the organisation.

Over the weekend, this adoption drive helped rescued pets find their permanent home.

iAdopt helps animals in distress by finding them a loving place to call home. They also get community street dogs sterilised for population control among dogs. The NGO was formally founded in January 2020 and since then the iadopt team has homed 1000+ pups, Kittens, and dogs, including several blind kittens and handicapped dogs. Apart from this they also feed stray dogs in the neighbouring areas and thoroughly promote the credo “adopt don’t shop”.

"Adopt, don't shop" urges people to adopt animals from shelters or rescue organisations like iAdopt rather than buying them from pet stores, pet markets or breeders thus indirectly promoting illegal breeding and animal exploitation.

By adopting a furry friend, you can:

Support animal welfare: Puppy mills and other illegal breeders frequently prioritise profit over the wellbeing of the animals they breed. Many animals are maintained in overcrowded and unclean circumstances, which causes physical and behavioural problems. By adopting, you can put an end to this industry.

Save a life: Millions of pets are put down in shelters each year due to overpopulation. Adopting an animal is giving them a second chance at living.

Get yourself a wonderful companion: Despite popular thought, many shelter animals are healthy, well-behaved, and affectionate pets. To ensure that their animals are ready for adoption, shelters frequently provide veterinary treatment, and spay them.

“The whole point is that we need to value our own Indian breed, they are on the streets and we tend to call them street dogs and streeties, the foreign breed dogs that are bought are called dogs and these are called street dogs, that is not right,” said Kowmari Krithika, iAdopt founder.

“Even if people don’t adopt, don’t look at our Indian breeds indifferently, these dogs get abused and hit. Do the basic necessities this summer by showing some humanity by giving them some water, feeding them and sheltering them,” she added.

iAdopt has been helping animals for the since January 2022. The non-profit organisation has put out a bunch of ways you can help the homeless pets.

1. Foster

You can help the pets and shower them with love and affection in your home until furry ones find their forever homes.

2. Donate & Support

A tiny contribution can make a big difference. You may help support their goal and save a puppy or kitten by making a little monetary donation.

3. Volunteer

iAdopt is always searching for extra hands to assist them at their adoption drives.