Seeking lift, duo robs rider of bike, cash and phone

CHENNAI: The police have launched a hunt for a duo who robbed a two-wheeler rider by intercepting his bike in the pretext of hitching a ride near Maduravoyal on Saturday night. Officials said that the duo attacked the rider and took his mobile phone, cash and escaped with his two-wheeler.

The victim filed a complaint on Sunday after which a case was registered. The victim, Sudhakar (31) of Kolathur, is employed as a driver with a senior government official. On Saturday, Sudhakar dropped his wife at her parents’ house at Mudichur and was on his way to meet his friend at Vanagaram.

Around 11.30 pm, as he was riding along the service road, a man had sought a lift. When Sudhakar stopped his bike, another man who was hiding in the bushes joined him. The two of them attacked Sudhakar and escaped with his valuables and the two-wheeler.

Sudhakar took an auto and reached home, and lodged a complaint at the Maduravoyal police station the next day.