School edu: Mayor lists out key announcements in Budget 2023

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya on Monday announced several betterment schemes to improve the quality of Education in Chennai Corporation schools. Priya also revised the price incentives for students who score centums in Class 12 Board exam from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. "If students studying in Chennai Corporation schools score centum in a subject, they will be awarded Rs 10,000 for each subject,” said Mayor.

For this scheme Rs 10 lakh will be allocated and separate guidelines will be given for this scheme, she added.

Further, the Mayor announced all the Corporation High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools' lab infrastructure will be developed to conduct efficient practical classes. "On priority basis 10 higher secondary schools have been selected in the first phase, Rs 2 crore has been allocated to this phase of the scheme,” she noted.

Likewise, the incentive for teachers who give 100 percent results will be hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, announced the Mayor.

She announced a Public Address System (PAS) to contact all the units in a school and to announce key announcements by headmasters in corporation schools. "In the first phase Rs.35 lakh will be spent to set up 70 PAS in higher and higher secondary schools, gradually this scheme will be implemented to all the corporation school,” she said.

Mayor Priya announced Rs 45 crore to renovate the damaged roofs of the schools and to maintain the newly incorporated 139 schools from school education to Corporation. Retrofitting of roofs and school building maintenance will be carried out worth Rs 25 crore, the maintenance of newly incorporated 139 schools will be carried out worth Rs 15 crore and Rs 5 crore will be spent to carry out sanitation works through NULM workers in these schools.

The morning prayers that take place twice in a week will be conducted in English and every student will get a chance in a rotation to develop their language skills, leadership quality. Every English teacher must select 2 students in each period and make them give a speech on general topics for 2 minutes, announced Mayor.

Students studying Class 11 in Corporation schools will be taken out to industrial visits for their career guidance after schooling, Rs 11 lakh will be allocated for this scheme, noted the Mayor.