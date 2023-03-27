Rahul disqualification: Cong lawyers stage demonstration outside MHC

CHENNAI: Congress lawyers of Madras High Court on Monday staged a demonstration outside the court campus. The advocates protesting against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

'Save Democracy', 'Nation is behind Rahul Gandhi', 'He is Gandhi not Savarkar' were some of the slogans raised by the Congress advocates. During the protest, the advocates said that they condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for committing 'murder of democracy'.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs led by TNCC Legislative party leader Selvaperunthagai, wore black shirts to the assembly and raised slogans against the union government and staged a walkout from the session.