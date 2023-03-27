Man assaults wife to death for filing police complaint in Chennai

CHENNAI: Irate over his wife filing a police complaint against him after his drunken assault on her, a 48-year-old man assaulted her again on Friday allegedly in an inebriated condition. He was on Sunday arrested on murder charges by the New Washermanpet police after his wife succumbed to her injuries.

The arrested man was identified as Prem Kumar. He lived with his wife, Gomathi (38) at Sivagami Nagar 2nd street in New Washermanpet. The couple had no children, police said.

Prem Kumar worked as a cab driver at a private firm in the city. Police investigations revealed that his wife was undergoing cancer treatment. Prem Kumar, who was an alcoholic, used to assault his wife in an inebriated condition.

During one such instance, his wife filed a complaint with the police after which he was summoned and warned him.

On Friday, he got drunk and assaulted his wife again questioning her for approaching the police. Gomathi who suffered grievous injuries in the attack was admitted to the Government Stanley hospital, where she succumbed on Sunday.

Police who had earlier booked Prem Kumar on attempt to murder charges altered the case to murder and arrested him.