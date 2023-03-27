Chennai to get 11 new vehicles to catch stray dogs, cattle

CHENNAI: To control the stray animals roaming on the road, the Chennai city will get new vehicles, Chennai Mayor Priya said. At an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 crore, five vehichles to deal stray cattle will be purchased. In the current financial year, a total of 7,199 stray cows have been caught and a fine of Rs 1.10 crore has been collected from the owners.

Also, six dog catching vehicles will be procured at a cost Rs 60 lakh. In 2022-2023, at least 20,530 dogs were captured, sterilized across the city. At present, 16 dog vehicles are in use to catch stray dogs, but a few vehicles are not in operation. The six new vehicles will make city free from the incidence of rabies.