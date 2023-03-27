Chennai Corpn allocates new funds for stormwater drains

CHENNAI: As part of the flood mitigation works, the Chennai Corporation will intensify the stormwater drain construction in the city.

As per the city Corporation Budget documents, Chennai Corporation had made a fund allocation of Rs 2,000 crore under Asian Development Bank (ADB) and German Development Bank (KfW). The new drains will come up in Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam river basin.

The State government had allocated Rs 3,220 crore for stormwater drain works in Kosasthalaiyar river in the expanded areas in zone 1-3 and some areas in zone 6-8. The civic body has completed the work in 394 kilometres at a cost of Rs 1,332 crore.

Now, with more fund assistance coming from ADB, the new SWD work will be carried out through 46 packages at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, Chennai Mayor R Priya announced on Monday.

The Mayor noted that at least 30 lakh people from Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, and Ambattur will be benefited through the project.

Similarly, the stormwater drain works will be constructed in the Kovalam river basin with the financial assistance of KfW at an estimated cost of Rs 1,714 crore. Integrated SWD works in Nanganallur, Puzhuthivakkam, Perungudi, Madipakkam, and Shollinganallur are underway and the extenstion of these drain works will be carried out in 12 packages.

Under the first phase projects worth 597 crore is undeway

and the second phase will cover 122.86 km. Funds to a tune of Rs 665.03 crore will be allocated for the construction of integrated SWD. The work will be carried out after the approval by the Coastal Regulatory Authority, the mayor explained.

The Corporation will also get funds under State Disaster Mitigation Fund and an estimated cost of Rs 232 crore alloted and these drains will come in flood prone areas within core city of Chennai, the Budget copy read.