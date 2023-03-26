Woman obsessed with 'Reels' steals jewels from locked house

CHENNAI: A 33 year old woman who stole from a house in Tambaram to support her lavish lifestyle requested the police to not release her photograph to the media, as it might affect her image among her 'followers'. Police found the three sovereign gold jewellery she stole from a house in the refrigerator of the arrested woman, Aneesh Kumari.

Aneesha, who noticed where the occupants of a house keep their keys when they are away gained entry into the house at Buddhar Nagar near Perungalathur last week and escaped with three sovereign gold chain and Rs 10,000 cash.

The woman who lives in the house, Malathy (31) who returned home on Tuesday after visiting a relative was alarmed to find the jewellery and cash missing. She was under the assumption that her husband, Sabapathy (37) might have used it for an emergency, but he too responded in negative when she asked him, after which they filed a complaint with Peerkankaranai police station.

Police persued more than 30 CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and found a lady riding a scooter with no number plate in the street where the couple stay. When police zeroed in on the accused and knocked on her doors, she was making videos for her social media profile and initially claimed innocence.

After investigations, she confessed to the burglary and took the stolen jewellery from the refrigerator in her home and handed it over to the police. She told the police that she spent the cash.

The accused woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.