GCC budget presentation of Monday

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) budget session for the financial year 2023 – 2024 will begin on Monday, March 27.

The session will be chaired by Chennai mayor R Priya for the second consecutive year.

More than 4 lakh property owners are yet to pay the tax for the financial year 2022 -2023. People request the civic body for cut in property tax rate, and it is hoped that the tax would be revised in the upcoming financial year. Also, several announcements are expected to be made for the benefit of the citizens.

In addition, during the council meeting held every month the ward members had asked to increase the development fund for 2023 – 2024.

In the present financial year 2022 -2023, the mayor had made several announcements including a QR code payment method for property tax, and redevelopment of of least 1,000 bus shelters under public-private partnership.