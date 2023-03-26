Duo held with 1.2 kg ganja in Chintadripet

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested two for alleged possession of 1.2 kg of ganja, meant for distribution to peddlers in Chintadripet.

The arrested persons were identified as R Karthik Raja (26) of Anna Nagar and A Arunachalam (26) off Chintadripet.

Chintadripet police had received a tip off about ganja being sold near May Day park and kept vigil on three persons who were loitering suspiciously.

The trio were intercepted on suspicion and one of them managed to flee, police said.

The two persons were questioned about the contents in the bag they were carrying.

Since they gave contradictory answers, police detained them and on perusing the bag, police found a parcel with 1.2 kg of ganja in it, after which they were arrested.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Of the arrested persons, Arunachalam is a history sheeter and has four cases against him including that of a murder.

Search is on for their accomplice who escaped.