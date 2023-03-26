Chennai Police helps college student to raise funds for education

CHENNAI: A City College student short of funds to pay his college fees was seen playing violin near Kannagi statue off Marina beach on Sunday morning, attracting the attention of the visitors to the beach.

A banner with the words "Help my education" was in the background. The student's act was filmed and the video went viral on social media after which police personnel reached the scene and enquired the student.

Police found that the student, A Ajith (24) is pursuing aerospace engineering at a private college in the city outskirts. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, M S Bhaskar, who reached the scene spoke with the youth and heard his grievances.

The student told the officer that his aim is to become a pilot and since his family is not in a situation to meet the financial demands required for a pilot training course, he plans to raise money through different means including part-time jobs.

When DT Next contacted ACP M S Bhaskar he said that he was troubled on hearing about a student raising money by playing violin and since it was in his jurisdiction, he went personally to enquire the student. "I personally gave him some career advice and the methods he needed to adopt to achieve his dreams. I also gave him my contact number to reach me at any time if he needed any help, and asked him not to resort to such measures in public," said M S Bhaskar.